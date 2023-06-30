Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in June

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of Nexans stock remained flat at $77.90 during trading on Friday. Nexans has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52.

Get Nexans alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA designs, manufactures, and sells cable systems and services in France and internationally. It operates in five segments: Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The company provides design, engineering, financing, asset management, and systems management solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, and land high voltage, as well as smart solutions for oil and gas sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.