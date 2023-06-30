NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Raymond James cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

