NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $131.00 at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.