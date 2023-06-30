NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

NNGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NN Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. NN Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $47.88.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.