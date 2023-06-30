NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NNGRY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NNGRY stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.7848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

