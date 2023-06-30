NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NNN REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

NNN opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $2,807,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

