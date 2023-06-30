Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 2,175 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.08% of Crown worth $106,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.