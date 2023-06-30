Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $113,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

