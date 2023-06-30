Nordea Investment Management AB Has $119.08 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $119,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $282.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.13 and a 200-day moving average of $286.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

