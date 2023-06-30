Nordea Investment Management AB Has $126.91 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.36% of Ross Stores worth $126,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

ROST stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

