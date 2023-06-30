Nordea Investment Management AB Has $85.40 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.45% of Steel Dynamics worth $85,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

