Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $142,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

