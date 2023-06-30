Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.72 and its 200-day moving average is $224.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

