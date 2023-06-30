North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) Insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Acquires 1,000 Shares

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Free Report) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,520 ($44.76) per share, for a total transaction of £35,200 ($44,755.24).
NAS stock opened at GBX 3,524.80 ($44.82) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,642.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,656.38. The company has a market cap of £476.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.12 and a beta of 0.76. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,125 ($39.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,060 ($51.62).
