North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) Insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Acquires 1,000 Shares

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Free Report) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,520 ($44.76) per share, for a total transaction of £35,200 ($44,755.24).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NAS stock opened at GBX 3,524.80 ($44.82) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,642.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,656.38. The company has a market cap of £476.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.12 and a beta of 0.76. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,125 ($39.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,060 ($51.62).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

