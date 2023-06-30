Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 892,163 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,695,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 988,170 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 32,005,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 610,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the period. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

