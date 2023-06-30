NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.