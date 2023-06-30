NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

