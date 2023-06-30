Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

Novozymes A/S stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,216. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $666.36 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

