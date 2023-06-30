NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

