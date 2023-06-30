Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 770,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 484,024 shares.The stock last traded at $33.29 and had previously closed at $33.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,014.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,014.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $261,827. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

