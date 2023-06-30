Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.16.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,570. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.