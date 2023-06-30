Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $4.94. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 366,078 shares traded.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 803,600.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

