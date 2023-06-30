Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $10.40. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 93,860 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
