Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $10.40. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 93,860 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 102,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

