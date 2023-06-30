Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.32

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $6.41. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 339,343 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,674,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,385,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 493,729 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 638.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 245,017 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

