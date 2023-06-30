Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.32

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $6.41. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 339,343 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
