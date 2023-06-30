NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $408.22. 37,966,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,999,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

