NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019042 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,155.17 or 1.00043966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002172 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

