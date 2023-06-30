Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Trading Down 2.8%

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.87). Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 63,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.90).

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.52.

Octopus AIM VCT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,463.41%.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

