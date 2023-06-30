OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 6,579 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $84.34 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

