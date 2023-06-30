OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,476 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $457.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

