OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

