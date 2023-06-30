OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.41% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

