OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,193 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

