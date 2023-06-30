OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLK opened at $688.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $668.63 and its 200 day moving average is $689.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

