OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Target were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

