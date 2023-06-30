OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,930,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 118,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

