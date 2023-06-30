OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 34,238 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.86 and its 200-day moving average is $373.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

