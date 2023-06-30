Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.05. 22,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 131,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,330 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 628,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,026 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,479,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 480.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 439,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 363,680 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

