Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.43

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $5.82. Omeros shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 639,495 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 732.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Omeros by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.