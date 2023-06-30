OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 79.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 245,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,108,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at $126,108,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,417,714 shares of company stock valued at $155,495,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.91.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.56 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.