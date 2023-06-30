Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 947 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. 447,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,940. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

