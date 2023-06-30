Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,719,857. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

