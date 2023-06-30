Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF makes up about 12.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.70. 19,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,046. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

