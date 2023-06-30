Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

