Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $46.63 during trading on Friday. 21,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,556. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1123 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

