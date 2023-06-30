Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.39. 1,011,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,174. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

