Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,654 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.47. 190,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.11 and its 200-day moving average is $356.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

