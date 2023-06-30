Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,364 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.