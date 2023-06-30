Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $56.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,712.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,642.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,474.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

