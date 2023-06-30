Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Tops $48.16 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $48.16 million and approximately $726,921.72 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013847 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,451.94 or 1.00019147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05048991 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,400,135.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

