ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 744.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in ORIX by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

ORIX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.86. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. Research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

IX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

