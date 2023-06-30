Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

