Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 10.9 %
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.